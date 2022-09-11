Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson has not been resting on his laurels this offseason despite the fact that he’s now a four-time NBA champion. The five-time All-Star has been putting in the work in the summertime as he hopes to bring up his tally to 5 rings this coming season.

Thompson was up to his usual antics in a recent workout session as the Warriors sharpshooter drained no less than 22 straight triples. This would have been bonkers for any other player (except for his Warriors teammate Stephen Curry and perhaps a few other guys), but it’s pretty much run-of-the-mill for Klay at this point. Nevertheless, it’s still a sight to behold (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Klay Thompson catches FIRE and drills 22 3-point shots in a row during this workout 🔥 (via swishcultures/IG)pic.twitter.com/2bgDKLlnpb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 10, 2022

Klay Thompson had his Team USA gear on as he took on his drills, which apparently, were done inside the practice facility of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is all but actual confirmation of the 32-year-old’s impending move to Hollywood, no doubt.

Kidding aside, Thompson is an LA native, which could explain why he was been putting shots up inside the Lakers’ facility. Klay is obviously spending some of his vacation time back home. His dad, Mychal Thompson, also used to play for the purple and gold.

It is worth noting that this is the first time in quite a long time that Thompson has been working out in the offseason. Over the past two years, he was limited to rehabbing his knee and Achilles injuries during the summer. I’m pretty sure Klay’s just happy to get back to his usual routine during this offseason.