Klay Thompson came to the defense of his Golden State Warriors teammate after Draymond Green was ejected from Monday night’s 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings for stomping on Domantas Sabonis.

“What are you going to do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” Thompson told reporters after the game, according to HoopsHype. “That’s a dirty [play], fully grabs your foot and yanks on you, that’s not cool, man.”

The Kings closed the game strong after Green was ejected for a flagrant foul against Sabonis with 7:03 to play in the fourth quarter.

“I’m not saying what Draymond did was right, but, like, you can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint, that’s not cool. I don’t do that. That’s crazy,” Thompson explained.

While referees were reviewing the play, Draymond egged on the fans by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear and calling for louder cheers while the fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants at him.

“My leg got grabbed,” Green said after the game. “Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere. I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far.”

It’s now up to the NBA to determine whether Draymond Green will earn a longer suspension or if his ejection is all that was warranted.

The series now shifts less than 90 miles southwest to San Francisco for Game 3 between the Kings and Warriors on Thursday night; it’s the first time in the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson era that a team has taken a 2-0 series lead over Golden State.

“Got to embrace it,” Curry said after the loss. “You do this for as long as we have…we have to stay together and locked in.”

And they may have to play Game 3 without Draymond Green.