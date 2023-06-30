Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters of all time. That fact pretty much cannot be disputed. However, marksmanship on the basketball court does not exactly translate seamlessly to other sports. Thompson certainly had to learn that the hard (if funny) way during his and Stephen Curry's The Match golf clash against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

During the ninth hole, it was Thompson's turn to kick things off. But the Warriors star's swing could not have gone more awry. Giving it his all on the drive, Thompson hit the ball far… but it ended up catching a bystander squarely on the dome of their head, knocking them to the ground as a result.

Klay Thompson hit a bystander in the head and knocked him over on this drive 😳pic.twitter.com/N4iGUGxB6F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

In the aftermath of Klay Thompson's wayward drive, his Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green (should he re-sign with the team) were cracking up, laughing their backsides off at Thompson's expense. Curry, in particular, looked as if he thought Thompson's drive was the funniest thing in the world, as a huge, beaming smile was plastered on his face while he was hunched over.

Some fans on Twitter also made jokes regarding this swing gone wrong. They were relentless, saying that Thompson's drive was reminiscent of his performance during the Warriors' playoff series defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers over a month ago.

Klay Thompson will be hoping that October comes soon enough so he could return to what he does best: scorching the nets from deep for a Warriors team now boasting the services of longtime foe Chris Paul.