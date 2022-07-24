While the Golden State Warriors are enjoying their offseason, Klay Thompson is hanging around in town. He was up in LA for the Dodgers game on Sunday when they took on the San Francisco Dodgers, and it looked like he had himself a great time. During the game, Thompson could be spotted in his seat, recording himself with his phone while chugging a beer. The cameras picked up Thompson mid-chug, and he unknowingly emptied his cup for everyone to see.

Klay just demolished this beer at the Giants-Dodgers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/20e49t3mOM — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 24, 2022

That’s yet another professional athlete who put Aaron Rodgers to shame with their ability to chug a beer. Thompson wasn’t even really going after it, yet he still put down the beer in a matter of seconds.

Thompson was at the game to support his brother, Trayce Thompson, who is enjoying a breakout season with the Dodgers. Klay Thompson was seated alone at the time of the video, though it’s unclear if he had a companion with him at the game. Whether or not he was flying solo, Thompson is clearly at Dodger Stadium for a good time, making quick work of his overpriced beer.

Warriors fans will be pleased to see that Thompson refrained from wearing any Dodgers gear. While he’s definitely supporting Trayce, rocking a Dodgers jersey may not have been well received by the passionate fan base in the Bay.

Trayce Thompson managed to put on a show for his brother on Sunday, registering two hits in the game against the Giants and driving in a pair of runs. Since joining the Dodgers this year, Thompson has slashed .270/.352/.476 with 2 home runs, 11 RBI, and 17 hits across 24 games.