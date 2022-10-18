Klay Thompson’s true feelings on contract extension amid Warriors’ massive payroll

Klay Thompson has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. It has also become an even bigger question after the Dubs handed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with $100+ million extensions.

It is basically impossible for the Dubs to keep their current roster, and with Draymond Green also due for a new contract, the Warriors are facing a humongous bill if they opt to keep their current stars. Poole and Wiggins already got the bag, so Golden State might be forced to choose between Dray and Klay.

Thompson, however, is not worried about a new contract or whatsoever. He has been in the NBA long enough to know that as long as he plays well, the money will come. Besides, he is confident that he’ll be getting another deal–be it this summer or the next.

“I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day. I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of. I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer. I’m fully confident in my abilities,” Thompson shared on NBA.com. “I’m not worried about an extension in the meantime because I know it’ll happen if I just do my job and I just be myself.”

Klay Thompson certainly has the right mentality here. If he can show the Warriors and the whole NBA that he can regain his elite two-way play and impact Golden State’s title defense, there won’t be any reason for him not to get a new contract.

It remains to be seen how the 2022-23 campaign will pan out, but the Warriors faithful should be delighted to see Thompson in the right state of mind in what is a big season for him.