While Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr prepares to implement Jimmy Butler into his system, his guard Moses Moody is on pace for an increased role in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign. Similar to the kind of role Andrew Wiggins reprised before he was dealt to the Miami Heat, Moody will play a bigger part in what the Warriors are putting together as they make a push toward the postseason.

Moody will take on a bigger part for the Warriors in 2025, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“While Butler will slide into Wiggins' spot on the wing, sources said Moses Moody is expected to see his role increase during the second half of the season. Moody has taken a step forward in his fourth season with the organization, and he is a player Kerr really trusts on both ends of the court,” Siegel reports.

Last October, Moody agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with the Warriors.

“When the Warriors gave Moody his contract extension before the 2024-25 season, they did so viewing him as a younger version of what Wiggins was,” Siegel added. “The 22-year-old is a reliable wing with room to grow in order to reach his full potential as a player who can realistically play anywhere on the court.”

Moses Moody is averaging 9.1 points while shooting at a 39.8% clip from deep, and 2.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game for the Warriors this season.

How Steve Kerr thinks Jimmy Butler will stop Warriors' collapses

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes Jimmy Butler is key to prevent some of their regular-season collapses from happening again. The Warriors surrendered two of their worst losses in recent history this season. After a 51-point beating by the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors dropped a 125-85 blowout defeat against the Celtics last month at home.

This week, the Warriors came short in a 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz. Kerr is confident, with Butler in tow, that wouldn't have happened.

“Ten-point lead with three minutes left, I’m confident we close out that game with Jimmy,” Kerr said.

The Warriors overcame a double-digit deficit in their 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Perhaps this is another example of what Kerr is alluding to in having a top-tier offensive play such as Butler to turn to down the stretch. Butler is also a standout defender, impacting both ends of the floor for the Warriors in the second half of the regular season.