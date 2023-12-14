Zach Lowe of ESPN speaks up on a recent comment he made on Warriors' Draymond Green.

Just before the NBA handed out an indefinite suspension for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Wednesday, ESPN's Zach Lowe appeared to suggest during an episode of his podcast, The Lowe Post, that that was exactly what was coming Green's way. For that, Lowe was forced to apologize.

“I apologize for this comment, which came out as needlessly leading + mysterious,” Lowe said via X (formerly Twitter). “I tried to express that we have no insight into what might be going on privately. As is clear from episode +NBA Today, I obviously expect Draymond to come back ASAP. We are editing this out now.

As it turned out, Green has indeed been suspended indefinitely by the league for his hit on the head of center Jusuf Nurkic during Tuesday night's game between the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns which also led to his ejection from the contest.

In a follow-up post, Lowe further explained the reasoning behind the initial comment he made, while doubling down on his apology.

“The whole episode discusses what comes next for Draymond and the Warriors. On NBA Today (today), I pushed back against @KendrickPerkins suggesting the league suspend Draymond for 25 games. Regardless, this aside was flippant, unclear, and unnecessary, and I apologize for it.”

In any case, this only shows Lowe as a class act. He could have just let it go, but instead, he apologized for it more than once.

As for Green, the Warriors will just have to hope that he will truly change his ways for the better once he's eligible to see action again.