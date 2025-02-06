As Richard Jefferson spoke about Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr and his comments regarding the trade deadline, he also spoke about the huge deal surrounding Jimmy Butler. With the Warriors trading for Butler, Jefferson spoke about his thoughts on the expectations for the new relationship while making an interesting proclamation regarding Klay Thompson.

Jefferson would compliment Butler and say that while he is “capable” and “in his prime,” he would say that he's not as skilled as such players as Kevin Durant and Thompson.

“I think Jimmy [Butler] didn't get everything that he wanted, but I think he got a lot of what he wanted,” Jefferson said on ESPN's NBA Today. “I look at all of the things that have transpired in Miami over the last couple of months, and when I see Jimmy, I see a competitor. Is he as skilled as Kevin Durant? Is he as skilled as Klay Thompson? No, but is he still in his prime? Is he still capable, and very, very capable? Yes, I like what he brings defensively. I hate to use this term, sometimes with Jimmy, but he is an adult in the room.”

Warriors still have “concern” in regards to Jimmy Butler?

After the drama that ensued between the disgruntled star and his former team the Miami Heat, there seems to be some concern from the Warriors about Butler despite making the trade before the deadline according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Miami's toxic situation with Butler became a bright spot with Wiggins replacing him next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, a move that still doesn't sit well with many connected to the Warriors,” Siegel reported. “While Golden State had registered interest in Butler multiple times, concerns about what he will be like after the ‘honeymoon phase' passes are still a topic of discussion.”

On the other hand, one person who cited his excitement for the news is Warriors star Stephen Curry who spoke about having a “committed Jimmy” according to Anthony Slater.

“I understand there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami),” Curry said. “Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that's ready to impact our team for the better. Gotta work out the kinks of what it looks like. I'm excited to get to work and kind of feed off the energy of something new, and somebody that's had, obviously, experience at the highest of levels. Has a lot to prove in a new situation and we're gonna try to help each other do that.”

Golden State is 25-25 before Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers as they are 11th in the West.