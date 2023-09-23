Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is looking to lead the team back to championship heights in 2023-24. Although the Warriors had a relatively disappointing 2022-23 campaign, many fans are still optimistic that Curry and his teammates will be able to power through next season and bring home the team's fifth championship of the current era.

Former Warrior Richard Jefferson certainly thinks that it's a possibility, even if it doesn't occur in 2023-24.

“I don't know if it's this year,” said Jefferson, per the Road Trippin' Show Podcast. “I think he's got 3 to 4 more years as a primary player because of his skill.”

Stephen Curry's skillset, primarily based around his shooting ability, does indeed lend itself to longevity more so than it would if he was a player who primarily relied on athleticism to do the heavy lifting. Still, even at 35 years old, Curry remains one of the most well-conditioned athletes in the NBA, running through a seemingly endless cycle of screens and cuts in order to generate enough room to get his jumper off.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off of a second round playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. During that series, Curry's longtime running mates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green struggled mightily by their lofty standards.

The Warriors certainly won't be favored to emerge as champions when the NBA season begins next month. Still, if Stephen Curry continues to play at this level (and there's every indication that he will), another ring could very well be in the cards for Golden State.