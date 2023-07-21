Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is one the most popular athletes in the world, so unsurprisingly when he released his documentary ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated' fans everywhere flocked to go watch the film. As it turns out, some of Curry's teammates were interested in checking out the film too, with one walking away very inspired by what he saw.

Brandin Podziemski was just drafted by the Warriors with the 19th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, so he's still working on breaking into the league and adapting to his new teammates, one of which is Curry. Podziemski decided to check out Curry's documentary, and ended up taking to Twitter to drop a heartfelt reaction to the film.

Via Brandin Podziemski:

“The Steph Curry film is truly inspiring. It goes to show you it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you look like, or what others think! A true testament of how your work ethic and belief in yourself can take you so many places in life! Truly an honor to play with the best.”

Curry's story and rise to greatness is certainly a great tale, and it appears as if the message he was trying to convey managed to make a big impact on Podziemski. The young guard hasn't taken the court for his first NBA game yet, but it's clear that he is likely hoping to have a similar sort of success that Curry has managed to have throughout his career, and many Warriors fans will likely be excited to see these two on the court together this upcoming season.