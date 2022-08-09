Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond

The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends Chris Mullin, Tim Hardway and Mitch Richmond—collectively known as “Run TMC”—is in the works from production companies RTG Features and MSM. The studios chose Charles Rodrigues of Neymar: The Perfect Chao fame to direct the project.

The documentary won’t just showcase Run TMC’s league-changing tenure running up scoreboards under innovative Hall-of-Fame coach Don Nelson, but also chart the path toward Golden State’s historic run of current success behind Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“The Splash Brothers wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Run TMC,” Rodrigues said, per Matt Grobar of Deadline. They may have never won a title, but they changed the game forever. Every great sports dynasty has an origin story, and there are none that are as fun, transformative and action-packed as the Warriors.”

Mullin, Hardway and Richmond teamed up with the Warriors beginning in 1989-90 for just two seasons, nevertheless leaving an indelible mark on Bay Area culture and the NBA’s never-ending offensive evolution. Golden State ranked top-two in pace for both seasons of Run TMC’s tenure, making the playoffs and advancing to the second round in 1991, the same year Mullin, Hardway and Richmond were the league’s highest-scoring trio.

Run TMC was broken up early in the following season, when the Warriors traded Richmond to their Northern California neighbors in exchange for forward Billy Owens. Richmond ultimately made six All-Star appearances with the Sacramento Kings, while Owens left Golden State after three solid yet nondescript seasons.

News of the upcoming documentary comes just one day after the Warriors unveiled their ‘Classic edition’ uniforms for 2022-23, directly inspired by Run TMC.

