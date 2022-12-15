By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors received a huge scare during Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, when the sharpshooting guard sustained a left shoulder injury in the third quarter.

While the Warriors await the MRI results, the feeling is that the star guard will miss multiple games due to the shoulder injury, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Testing will give them a firmer idea of a possible timeline, but the postgame sense from those around the team was that the injury would force some sort of a multi-game absence that would presumably extend through the rest of the road trip.”

Curry sustained the shoulder injury while attempting to steal the ball from Pacers forward Jalen Smith during a drive to the basket.

The Warriors guard immediately looked to be in discomfort, grabbing at his shoulder as he ran down the court on a change of possession.

The Dubs called a timeout, with two members of the team’s training staff examining Curry, who promptly left to go to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the game in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry was spotted in the locker room after the loss with ice wrapped around his shoulder.

The eight-time All-Star has been excellent for the defending champion Warriors this year, as he’s averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists, 6.6 rebounds and a steal per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 43.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

But things have not been as smooth for the Warriors, who are 14-15, barely in playoff contention thanks to a wretched 2-13 road record and some other injury problems.

The schedule isn’t getting any easier either as the Dubs continue a long road trip.

The sooner Steph Curry can get back to full health, the better.