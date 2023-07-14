Steph Curry may be a superstar for the Golden State Warriors on the basketball court, but his golf game still may need a little work.

While golfing at the American Century Championship (ACC) in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the PA announcer had a funny way of roasting Curry during his introduction.

“He's the NBA all-time leading 3-point shooter, 9x All-Star, 2x league MVP, 4x NBA champion, but he still hasn't won the big one: The American Century Championship!” per the Warriors on NBCS Twitter page.

The PA announcer had jokes during Steph’s intro 😂 pic.twitter.com/cEU41QJj9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2023

The introduction had many in the crowd laughing, including Curry himself as he sets out this weekend to try and win “the big one.”

Steph Curry took the joke well, but is still trying to become the first active athlete to win the ACC, per Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Honestly, I feel like the way I'm approaching and where I feel my game is I have the game to win it now. It's a matter can I put it together for 54 holes and balance the fun and the focus that you need to have to play all three rounds and play great. So my goal has always been to try to do it as an active NBA athlete. I got a few more years left to do it.”

Curry is far from the only star athlete competing at the ACC this weekend. Some other notable names include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bills QB Josh Allen, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

However, Curry's biggest competition may be CBS commentator Tony Romo, who is seeking his fourth ACC win after winning the competition three out of the past five years. If unable to top Romo, Curry will have to turn back to the basketball court to try and get his next championship.