Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has already cemented his place as one of the greatest point guards ever to play the game. So many people hold Curry in such high regard because of what he can do on the offensive end of the floor, not on defense. His ability to shoot the ball from practically anywhere on the court helped revolutionize the way the game is played today.

When folks hear the name, Stephen Curry, his defensive chops are likely far from the first thought that pops into their heads (even though Curry is a better defender than most give him credit for).

Recently, Curry spoke to the media and gave a comical reaction to being called a two-way player, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Reporter: “Hey Steph, being the two-way player you are on both ends…”

Steph Curry: “Y'all hear that?”

Stephen Curry, 35, has played 14 years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Golden State Warriors franchise. He averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 2.1 personal fouls per game across 56 appearances in the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Davidson star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Curry's 49.3% field-goal percentage was the third-highest of his pro career.

While Stephen Curry probably won't ever be named to one of the league's All-Defensive teams, he's more than capable of holding his own on the less glamorous end of the floor. After all, he averages 1.6 steals per game for his career.