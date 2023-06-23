The Golden State Warriors made massive headlines on Thursday by agreeing with the Washington Wizards to trade Jordan Poole and picks for Chris Paul. Speaking on the trade on Friday, Stephen A Smith is not so certain that the Warriors made the right move, via ESPN'S First Take.

.@stephenasmith doesn't like CP3 to the Warriors: "I just looked at this and I just said, 'Really? That's the move that you make?' … I don't think that it's going to make them better or more of a championship contender." pic.twitter.com/MBCz7mnn1R — First Take (@FirstTake) June 23, 2023

“I did not like it one bit and I love me some CP3…I don't like this from a basketball standpoint…I don't see how this makes it better and I don't see how this is an ideal fit…I thought they needed more size…in this situation, I don't think it's a good one.”

Stephen A Smith believes that when considering the Warriors style of basketball and replacing Chris Paul for Jordan Poole, the trade just doesn't make sense. When listening to his points, it does sound like Stephen A Smith has a valid argument.

Chris Paul is getting older and has been plagued by hamstring injuries throughout his career; coming over to a team that consistently leads the league in pace doesn't make sense for a player that prefers half-court basketball and is an increasing injury risk. Not to mention, half-court basketball is all Chris Paul has been used to recently by coming over from the Phoenix Suns.

Smith emphasizes that no team gets worse by adding Chris Paul due to the Hall of Fame caliber player he is. However, at this stage of his career, he doesn't think CP3 fits the identity that the Warriors are going to play with. Of course none of this can be counted on as fact until seeing the results on the floor, but Stephen A Smith can't be denied that Chris Paul does not play basketball like the Warriors do.