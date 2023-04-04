Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

It has been a disappointing season overall from the defending champion Golden State Warriors. They’ve been stuck in a Dr. Hyde and Mr. Jekyll impersonation all season long. They have looked like Victor Wembayama sweepstakes frontrunners away from the friendly confines of San Francisco despite being world-beaters at Chase Center. But with Steph Curry in town, it’s difficult to count out the Dubs entirely, their terrible away form notwithstanding.

Beyond Curry’s presence, however, the Warriors will soon be getting back the services of Andrew Wiggins, who was arguably their second-best player during the entirety of their 2022 playoff run. Wiggins memorably stepped up under the bright lights, defending the likes of Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum as well as one could while making one timely shot after another.

As a result of Wiggins’ impending return, even Stephen A. Smith, a pundit that shared his pessimism over the Warriors’ chances of mounting a deep playoff run not too long ago, believe that the Dubs can now make noise in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

“They can go to the Finals [with Andrew Wiggins back],” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “I’m not saying that that definitively is going to happen because KD is in Phoenix. […] But I can’t rule out the Golden State Warriors. […] They haven’t had Andrew Wiggins. Andrew Wiggins, obviously an elite defender. Obviously an 18-point per game scorer, who can finish on the open court, who can score on the perimeter. That’s an additional third weapon.”

I see no reason the Warriors can’t go back to the Finals with Andrew Wiggins back in the mix pic.twitter.com/zwTskCZro0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 4, 2023

At the end of the day, Wiggins’ return in and of itself will not be what carries the Warriors to the finish line. It will, and has always been, Steph Curry who is at the heart of the Warriors’ championship efforts, and given the team’s championship pedigree, there’s no reason to expect them not to show up when the games truly matter.

“We know what they are. Four-time champions. Four times. Steph Curry, the reigning Finals MVP. The Warriors, the reigning, defending NBA champions. I’m sorry, I can’t rule out anything when the West is as wild as it is,” Smith added.

Only time will tell if the Warriors manage to overcome the odds once more with the postseason beckoning.