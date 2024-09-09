Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry initially struggled during the 2024 Olympics but ignited in both the semifinal and final, guiding Team USA to their fifth consecutive gold medal. Following the victory, Curry shared that Anthony Edwards had humorously teased him about only arriving in Paris during the final three days of the tournament.

In a recent video with Bloomberg, the Warriors sharpshooter reflected on his Olympic experience. Curry brought up Anthony Edwards’ joke and admitted that his three-point shooting in the first four games didn’t align with his usual high standards.

Anthony Edwards joking about Stephen Curry in the Olympics

“He (Edwards) was like, ‘I only showed up to Paris for the last three days’ because I was…. I saved all of my shots for the last two games. I didn’t play. I didn’t shoot the ball well. The first four, I think, only made like five 3s, and then ended up making 17, sorry 16, and it’s a two-game stretch,” Curry said.

Curry had imagined increasing his few long-range shots to double digits. He held off until the perfect moment to ensure his timing was perfect. “I visualized that for sure. You know, whenever the moment calls for it, I’m gonna shoot it,” Curry explained.

Anthony Edwards’s playful remark about Stephen Curry during the Paris Olympics captured the sentiments that some fans might have harbored regarding the sharpshooter. Despite his 15 years of NBA experience, Steph faced challenges in his Olympic debut.

The Warriors superstar picking the perfect time to erupt

Chef Curry seized the perfect opportunity to assert his dominance in the semifinal matchup against Serbia. Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia blitzed Team USA with an early lead that they maintained for much of the game.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Serbia held a 76-63 lead. Luckily for Team USA, Stephen Curry rose to the occasion. He scored most of his 36 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists during this critical stretch. He shot 12-19 from the field and an impressive 9-14 from beyond the arc—more attempts than he had in his previous three games combined.

Stephen Curry’s performance was crucial in securing a narrow 95-91 victory for Team USA, preventing a potentially embarrassing loss.

Before heading to Paris, Steph was aware that it would take time to find his rhythm. As a first-time Olympian, the four-time NBA champion had to adjust to the FIBA rules and regulations, which differed considerably from those of the NBA.

Stephen Curry eventually finding his rhythm

In the Team USA Showcase before the Olympics, Steph managed to make just 14 of 37 three-point attempts. With his usual three-point shooting percentage at 37.8%, he was performing less effectively compared to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday.

Ultimately, the missed shots will likely fade into the background. Stephen Curry’s heroics against Serbia and France will be what people remember, especially his memorable ‘nuit-nuit’ celebration.

Curry emerged as a hero back home, earning accolades and praise from former players and fans alike.

In his first four Olympic games, Curry averaged just 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. The 10-time All-Star also struggled with his shooting, hitting only 35.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, looking far from his usual dominant self.

During the semifinals and the Olympic final, Curry averaged 30.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The Golden State Warriors superstar rediscovered his shooting touch, hitting 62.5% from the field and an incredible 65.4% from beyond the arc.

Curry’s impact in the final two games was so significant that he earned a spot on the All-Star Five for the Olympics, joining LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Dennis Schroder.