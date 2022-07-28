Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. At this point, this is already a known fact. However, after seeing his recent performance on the mound for the Oakland A’s, it is also clear that the Golden State Warriors superstar should just stick to basketball.

Curry threw out the honorary first pitch during the Athletics’ matchup against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Steph shared the mound with his wife, Ayesha Curry, who herself (somewhat) hit the mark with her pitch. The same cannot be said for her husband, though (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & CA on Twitter)

Steph and Ayesha throw out the first pitch ⚾ pic.twitter.com/MVSdq1iEWv — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Stephen Curry tried to put some heat on his throw and it didn’t really work out for him. Let’s just say that he’s going to receive a lot of stick for that rather embarrassing attempt.

True enough, the Warriors star himself revealed that all of his friends were already teasing him about how bad his pitch was going to be even before he took to the mound. Unfortunately, he just proved them right.

Steph explains what happened on his errant first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ie3Kfo8rl — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Steph really tried to justify why he missed the mark by quite a bit, and the commentator even tried to help him out by saying that he was pitching from the side of the mound.

Earlier in the day, Stephen Curry also went through a bit of batting practice with the A’s and it wasn’t exactly impressive as well. Needless to say, it was not a very good day for the Warriors star on the baseball field. It’s a good thing the new NBA season is going to be starting in a few months’ time.