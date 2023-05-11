Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Golden State Warriors survived for at least another day with a Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The constant war of words between both teams has led to some spicy comments regarding fouls and potential flopping. LeBron James was not afraid to share his thoughts after Steve Kerr accused the Lakers of flopping.

Now, Stephen Curry is jumping into the conversation and touched on the war of words that has encompassed these teams lately (h/t Sam Amick of The Athletic).

“I’ve seen it way worse. But the more you play a team, the more stuff comes out — and the power of this microphone and the gamesmanship back and forth. It’s all a part of it. Nothing that is surprising. Even from game to game. So I mean, there’s respect, but there’s competition. And everything is catered to just trying to win four games. That’s what you expect.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The competitiveness has been on full display, and the drama between the Lakers and Warriors is at an all-time high. Things have gotten chippy, but it hasn’t gotten out of control, either.

As Curry points out, both teams are just trying to win four games and move on to the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead with the series going back to LA on Friday night for Game 6, and it should be a rowdy environment at Crypto.com Arena. If the Lakers win, they move on. If the Warriors win, it will be a winner-take-all Game 7 on Mother’s Day.