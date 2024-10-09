Stephen Curry recently opened up about his viral reunion with longtime friend and former teammate Klay Thompson during a WNBA game in New York, calling the moment “perfect” and a memorable way to reconnect. The Golden State Warriors star found himself courtside at Barclays Center in early September, attending a highly anticipated matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. While the game itself was a draw for fans, it was Curry's playful encounter with Thompson that grabbed attention.

Klay Thompson, who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, was seated with his new teammate, Dereck Lively II. Curry, always known for his lighthearted nature, couldn't resist turning the moment into a viral sensation. He walked up to the pair, dramatically waving his hands and jokingly shouting “Ew! Ew!” as he passed by. Cameras captured the entire exchange, which quickly spread across social media.

Despite how it may have looked to onlookers, the two had planned to meet at the game. Curry, fresh off a summer spent in Paris following his Olympic success, hadn't seen Thompson in person for months. After the game, they joined mutual friends for a private meal at the Crown Club, a VIP lounge inside Barclays Center, where they had a chance to catch up and reminisce.

Stephen Curry anticipates emotional tribute for Klay Thompson before competitive clash with Mavericks

Looking ahead, Curry reflected on their upcoming official reunion on November 12, when the Mavericks face the Warriors at Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors are planning a special tribute to honor Thompson's contributions to the franchise, a moment Curry knows will be emotional for him, Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr. The three formed a championship core with Thompson during his time with the Warriors.

“We’ve scrimmaged against each other in practice plenty of times, but facing off in a real NBA game? That’s going to be different,” Curry said. “There’s going to be a ceremony to celebrate him, and I’m going to make sure I’m fully in the moment, celebrating Klay the way he’s meant to be celebrated. It’ll be emotional for all of us.”

Despite the significance of the tribute, Curry made it clear that once the ceremony concludes, it will be back to business. “Once the ceremony ends, it’s war,” Curry stated, emphasizing the competitive nature that still drives him. “That’s just how we’re built. After all the respect and love, it’ll be game time. And we’ll be ready to compete.”

The highly anticipated matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks is expected to blend heartfelt reflections of their past alongside a fierce competition as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson prepare to face off as opponents for the first time.