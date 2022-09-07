Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry changed how the game of basketball is played forever with his groundbreaking range and selflessness. The four-time NBA champion has accomplished everything there is to achieve, and with his legacy more than set, he is trying to give back and inspire even more people, children specifically, to follow their dreams.

On Twitter, Curry (StephenCurry30) announced the release of his new children’s book, titled “I Have a Superpower”, influencing children not to be flawless and not to change one’s self to fit others’ ideals, but to continue pursuing the best version of themselves.

Curry even had a live reading of his book, drawing “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd filled with young boys and girls.

“Some day, that will be on the court. I can almost hear them cheering my name. My mom told me all about my superpower. At first, I didn’t believe her. Then my coach told me about it too. He said my superpower will help me in all parts of my life,” Curry read out loud.

To end, Stephen Curry implored the kids to repeat the book’s mantra after him.

“We’re gonna say ‘my heart is my superpower’ really loud, okay? You ready?,” Curry asked the crowd.

The kids, probably starstruck with Curry, repeated after the eight-time All-Star.

“‘My heart is my superpower.'”

Proud to announce my first kids' book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself 💪🏽💪🏽📚 https://t.co/BD3tuT7jvG pic.twitter.com/OM2FUOdgCF — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 6, 2022

Stephen Curry’s book was published by his Penguin Kids, and was produced by Unanimous Media, Curry’s multimedia arm that focuses on family, faith-based, and sports storytelling. Curry, he himself a dad of three lovely children in Riley, Ryan, and Canon, surely knows how to connect with kids, and combined with the adversity he had to overcome to rise to superstardom, makes his book a heartwarming tale of figuring out one’s own identity and standing by it because it’s what makes someone special.