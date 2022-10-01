If the last NBA season taught us anything, it’s that Stephen Curry is a petty, petty man. The Golden State Warriors star never forgets when he was slighted by anyone. Once he gets his comeuppance, Curry will repeatedly rub your garbage take in your face. This mentality of his got him to where he is today.

So was it any surprise when Stephen Curry reacted to ESPN’s insane projection for the Warriors next season. According to a stats-based analysis, ESPN thinks that the Warriors will finish with just 41 wins and the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Curry was swift to remind everyone about the projections for his team last season, when they won the championship. (via ClutchPoints)

Stephen Curry really is the king of petty 👑☠️ (via @StephenCurry30/ IG) pic.twitter.com/5N7Y9n7XGe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 1, 2022

From a mathematical perspective, it’s easy to see why the Warriors are ranked this low by a statistical model. Most of these models are based off of past performances by players on the team. With the Dubs losing key players like Otto Porter Jr and Gary Payton II, and James Wiseman and Klay Thompson’s incomplete data, it’s no wonder the model thinks that the Warriors will be a mediocre team.

Stephen Curry does not care for such predictions, however. The Warriors star has made a living out of embarrassing mathematical predictions like this. His anomalous three-point proficiency and gravity on the court can turn any Dubs team into a title contender. No statistics model can account for Curry’s bonkers shooting and his drive to be the pettiest star in the world.

This early into the season, fans are already counting out the Warriors as has-beens that benefitted from injuries to their opponents. Can Curry and the team disprove the narrative again?