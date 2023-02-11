Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA.

League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information he picked up from an impromptu survey involving arena employees from around the league. In particular, Powell asked locker room staff who the most generous players are in the league, and unsurprisingly, Stephen Curry’s name always pops up, along with that of Warriors teammate Draymond Green:

“I always ask locker room attendants in every NBA city to reveal who the best players are with their tips and their time. And three names are always mentioned: Steph Curry, Draymond Green … and Russell Westbrook,” wrote Powell.

Curry’s always had the nice guy persona going for him so this doesn’t come as a surprise at all. Green, on the other hand, has a reputation for being a bit of a menace on the basketball court. As it turns out, the Warriors veteran is actually a pretty stand-up guy, at least when it comes to dealing with arena workers. You also have to note that this isn’t just about giving out hefty tips, but Powell also notes that these two are “the best” when it comes to their time as well.

Perhaps even more surprising is how Russell Westbrook has emerged as part of the list, especially now that there’s a narrative going around about Russ allegedly being a “locker room vampire.” Well, at least according to the locker room staff, Westbrook is a pretty good dude.