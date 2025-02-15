Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reflected on the upcoming jersey retirement of former teammate Andre Iguodala, set to take place on Feb. 23 when the Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

In an exclusive interview with RG, Curry emphasized the significance of Iguodala’s impact on the franchise and the honor of seeing his No. 9 jersey raised to the rafters.

“I speak for both of us [Draymond Green and himself] when we talk about honor. It’s going to be fantastic for the entire organization to welcome my brother back,” Curry told RG. “He helped us win a lot of championships.”

Curry praised Iguodala’s contributions during the Warriors’ four championship runs, highlighting his intelligence and overall impact on the game.

“His IQ, his impact on the game… We obviously don't win those without him,” Curry said.

Andre Iguodala's legacy cemented in Warriors' dynasty with jersey retirement

Iguodala played 19 seasons in the NBA, spending eight years with the Warriors across two separate stints. He joined Golden State in 2013 and remained with the team until 2019 before rejoining the franchise for the final two seasons of his career from 2021 to 2023. Over 452 regular-season games with the Warriors, Iguodala started in 84 contests and averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field.

His impact extended beyond the regular season, playing a pivotal role in the Warriors’ postseason success. In 111 playoff appearances with Golden State, Iguodala averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

The highlight of Iguodala’s career came during the Warriors' 2015 championship run, when he was named NBA Finals MVP after helping the team defeat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. In that series, Iguodala averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 40% from three-point range. His defensive efforts against James and his ability to elevate his play on the biggest stage solidified his legacy within the Warriors’ dynasty.

Stephen Curry concluded his interview by hinting at future jersey retirements within the organization.

“It’s the first of many retirements,” Curry said.

With Iguodala’s No. 9 set to be immortalized in the Chase Center rafters, the Warriors will continue to celebrate the core players who helped shape one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.