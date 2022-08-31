Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. There’s just no doubt about this fact. He also happens to be a pretty good golfer. When it comes to rapping, however, let’s just say that the Golden State Warriors superstar probably isn’t going to have a very bright future if he decides to give up his day job to become a rapper.

For some reason, Curry was given a mic and a beat during a recent golf game. The Warriors star obliged and decided to drop a handful of freestyle rap bars. It resulted in a not-so-pleasant moment for everyone in attendance (h/t Warriors on NBCS on Twitter):

What grade are you giving Steph's freestyle?? 🤣🎤 (via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/o6TOMbJOAi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 30, 2022

Steph really went for it. I’m just not sure he got the result he was hoping for. I guess it’s safe to say that Curry just ought to stick to basketball, right?

As a bit of a side note, Steph also tried his hand at baseball earlier this summer. He threw the honorary first pitch during an Oakland A’s game, and that too did not end too well for the four-time NBA champ — further proof that he probably should just play to his strengths.

I personally would prefer to see Stephen Curry back on the basketball court sooner rather than later. He seems to be keeping quite busy during the offseason, and he’s been trying a few new things. Don’t let this fool you, though. This is one of the hardest-working players out there, and you can be sure that he’s going to be ready once the new season starts.