Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't seem particularly happy about nearing the 3,500 mark in made threes for his career.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry being the greatest three-point shooter of all time is one of the undisputable facts of life. That much was clear ever since Curry, on December 14, 2021, became the all-time leader in made three-pointers. Thus, he is now only in a race against himself as he continues to separate himself from the pack of other elite marksmen in league history.

Two years later, Curry, after making three triples in the Warriors' 121-113 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, is now one three away from crossing the 3,500 mark for his career. This is a proud accomplishment, especially when he is in a class of his own in this department. Nevertheless, the Warriors star didn't seem particularly enthused about it.

“After 2,974, every one is a new record so it's kinda [eh],” Curry said with a shrug, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

The 3,500 mark just matters because there is an inordinate obsession in professional sports with round numbers. Nevertheless, Stephen Curry has, at the time of writing, now made 526 more threes than the second-placer Ray Allen and 700 more threes than the third-placer, James Harden, who recently crossed the 25,000-point mark.

The Warriors, however, have struggled as of late, which may be dampening Curry's mood regarding his three-point greatness. Curry, in particular, did not have a good night against the Clippers. He shot poorly from the field (5-17); if he played to his standards, then they may have defeated the Paul George-less Clippers. Moreover, he and the Dubs are looking at an immediate future without Draymond Green amid Green's indefinite suspension.

It is still early in the season, but it's not looking good for the Warriors. In a stacked Western Conference, they are now three games out of the 10th spot and four games below the .500 mark. And with the uncertainty surrounding Green, they cannot afford to slip any further.

The Warriors will try to get back to winning ways when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, and this is when Curry, if he extends his current streak of making at least one triple per game, will be crossing the 3,500 mark in triples.