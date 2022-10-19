Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State

For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season.

He will be 38 by the time he hits free agency next and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But has he ever thought about playing for another team at all? According to Shayna Rubin of the Bay Area News Group, Stephen Curry wants to remain a Warrior for the remainder of his career and praised the Warriors front office for playing a major role in his mindset.

“It obviously helps because we’ve grown and this is what we’ve built. What we’ve built here is unique,” Curry said. “And how we’ve maintained it, adding young guys who figure it out. It goes against everything the league has shown over the years. This is really hard to do. To play for one team my whole career will be special considering that we’ve won along the way.”

Last season, Curry averaged 25.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three-point range. In the playoffs, he put up 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from three as the Warriors won their fourth title in eight years.

On Tuesday’s opening night win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry had 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Judging from his comments, Warriors fans can still expect to see more performances like that for years to come.