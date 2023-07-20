Stephen Curry is still seething over his team's inability to defend its title last year. As the offseason continues, the two-time MVP knows exactly what the rebuilt Golden State Warriors must “get back to” in hopes of raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy come the conclusion of 2023-24.

Reflecting on both last season and roster changes the Dubs have made this summer, Curry told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area he's confident an older, more experienced squad will find the culture that drove Golden State to a championship in 2022.

“I hate that we didn't achieve our potential last year. Every team has to find a way to get better, so changes are made. I like where we are in the sense of pieces fitting, having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint,” Curry said on the latest edition of Dubs Talk. “We're a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience, and I think that's a pattern in the NBA of what affects winning. I'm gonna try to play at a high level for as long as I can. I know Draymond and Klay are about that business as well, and we have a culture of how we do things that we need to get back to. I'm excited about that challenge.”

The Warriors never came close to managing their ideal blend of on-court chemistry and off-court trust last season, an unsurprising development in wake of Draymond Green's preseason punch to Jordan Poole and the hopeful integration of several young players to Steve Kerr's rotation.

Poole and James Wiseman are gone now, replaced by Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are a year older, earmarked for the biggest roles of their young careers in 2023-24. Dario Saric and Cory Joseph are poised to give Golden State stability it mostly lacked in 2022-23 when injuries and absences forced Steve Kerr to go deep into his bench.

It's no guarantee the Warriors will be better next season. As far as raw talent goes, there's an argument to be made they took a step back. But cohesion and connectedness loom extremely large at the game's highest levels, and Golden State has ample reason to believe it's made necessary strides in that regard this summer.

We'll start to find out for sure come mid-October.