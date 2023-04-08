A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot will be riding for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday when they take on a depleted Sacramento Kings side. In fact, the Dubs can actually secure a guaranteed spot in the playoffs with a win on Friday, but they will need some help from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

First off, the Warriors need to take care of business against the Kings, who for their part, have decided to rest De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Kevin Huerter for Friday’s contest. This should be a straightforward win for the defending champs as they face off against Sacramento’s second unit. Then again, it’s another road game for the Dubs, so you never know.

Apart from securing a win against the Kings, the Warriors will also need the Lakers to lose against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron and Co. are considered favorites in that one, though, with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton all getting the night off.

Moreover, the Dubs will also be keeping a close eye on the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks. The Pels have to lose as well if the Warriors want to secure a playoff berth on Friday.

All in all, a win for the Warriors AND losses for both the Lakers and the Pelicans will allow the Dubs to book a guaranteed spot in the playoffs in the wild, wild West. A loss for Golden State, however, will definitely complicate things.