Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are expected to beat the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. But just how much are they favored to win? Well, let’s just say their odds have never been in more than two decades.

The Warriors, despite being the no. 6 seed, are heavy favorites against the no. 3 Kings. According to the latest odds, Curry and co. are at -300 on the series to beat De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento franchise, who are at +230 to win. Apparently since the 1990, no Top 3 seed has been a massive underdog as the Kings are right now, per Evan Abrams of Action Network.

Of course it isn’t a surprise that the Kings are considered underdogs in the series despite having the better record over the Warriors. It is the first time in over a decade and half that Sacramento has made it to the postseason, previously owning the longest playoff drought (16 years) in North American sports.

In contrast, despite their road woes, the Warriors are a team that has won four NBA championships in the last eight years. They may have struggled in the regular season, but no one can ignore the fact that they know how to win at the highest level when they need to. Golden State proved just that when they won the title in 2021-22 amid predictions that their dynasty was over and that they wouldn’t make it far.

The Kings definitely won’t like the odds given to them. But at the end of the day, they are a team that has yet to prove anything in the postseason.