Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry met Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum once again, but this time, they weren’t competing. In the contrary, they’re celebrating together thanks to Draymond Green.

Tatum was in attendance at Green’s wedding on Saturday evening, and the event was pretty star-studded, to say the least. Curry and Tatum even reunited and had a photo together along with Seth Curry and power agent Rich Paul.

Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul and company at Draymond Green's wedding 💯 (via tatum_camps/IG) pic.twitter.com/NYHtcmFrhr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

It is certainly nice to see recent foes just chilling and enjoying the offseason like normal friends. They might be competitors on the NBA hardwood, but that doesn’t mean it has to affect them on a personal level.

While some fans probably wouldn’t be too happy about that, especially those who want players to have real beef on and off the court, the NBA remains a brotherhood at the end of the day. Some even share the same agents, so it’s not like they really need to hate each other.

Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum’s reunion also shouldn’t lessen the intensity when they play each other again in the 2022-23 season. Tatum and the Celtics will certainly still want to avenge their NBA Finals loss to the Warriors, and they could really use a win as some sort of confidence booster as they try to get the job done in the upcoming campaign.

If anything, maybe the next time they meet, there will be more trash-talking and friendly banter.