Is Stephen Curry an underdog? At this point in his career, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who genuinely believes that the Golden State Warriors star is an underdog. Curry has been on top or near the top of the NBA food chain for almost a decade now. However, before all the success and the MVPs, Curry was truly an underdog.

Stephen Curry's new documentary, “Underrated”, explores this aspect of the Warriors star's career. It follows Curry's trajectory from his childhood days to Davidson all the way to Golden State. In an interview about the documentary, Curry talked about his “underdog” status into the league, and how that fostered a “healthy insecurity” that helped keep him grounded, per The Washington Post.

“There were almost kind of inherent expectations around me that I wasn’t living up to on the timeline that people thought I was. So you had to be kind of singularly focused on making sure I found joy in what I was doing,” said Curry, who credits “a healthy insecurity” for helping to avoid complacency. “I hope I never lose it.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's hard to fathom now, with all of the Larry O' Briens and the MVPs, but Curry wasn't exactly your prototypical star. Coming out of college, there was a lot of concerns about the Warriors star's game and physique. It's not hard to see how Curry would feel slighted by all of these expectations around him.

It took him a while, but Steph Curry eventually blew these expectations out of the water. He was an All-Star player even before 2014. During the 2014-15 season, though, the Warriors star truly made his mark. His absurd shooting completely redefined the template for a modern offense. Now, we're seeing the aftermath of Curry's ascent. What was once a question mark on Curry's scouting report (reliance on three-point shooting) is now something that teams actively look for in a point guard.

In a way, those doubts grounded Curry and made him the player that he is today. He's not underrated anymore, not by a long shot. However, you best believe that the Warriors star will carry that chip on his shoulder throughout his entire career.