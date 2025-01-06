Stephen Curry revolutionized the game and is regarded as the greatest shooter to ever grace a basketball court. Aside from his elite skill set, the Golden State Warriors superstar is celebrated for his mannerisms and celebrations. Naturally, many people attempt to emulate this one-of-a-kind player.

One particular individual pulled off an amazing Curry impression, shooting 3-pointers while chewing on his mouth guard, breaking out the classic shimmy and engaging in other No. 30 staples. It is a flattering tribute that illustrates the guard's legendary impact.

Curry himself noticed the impersonation video and opted to give a commendatory shout-out on Instagram. “How you move like me but better than me though,” the four-time NBA champion said, via House of Highlights.

No known individual can actually replicate Curry's long-range greatness, but he is rightly recognizing this man's remarkable attention to detail. Although the 36-year-old can be perceived as soft-spoken, he has an obvious penchant for showmanship. His famous “night, night” taunt is the envy of his peers. Though, few people are jealous of his team right now.

The Warriors are 18-17 and once again find themselves trying to claw their way out of the NBA Play-In Tournament picture. They started to gain momentum after earning consecutive wins for the first time in over a month, but a Jonathan Kuminga injury blow and subsequent 129-99 home loss to the Sacramento Kings has the Dubs looking more vulnerable than ever.

Regardless of the recent turbulence facing the franchise, Stephen Curry is motivated to share in more success with the Warriors. His shooting volume has dipped a bit, but the 2022 Finals MVP is still averaging 22.5 points on 42 percent 3-point shooting with 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28 games. He remains the top guy in Golden State. There is no debating that. However, Curry may not have the necessary support around him in order to enjoy a deep postseason run in 2025.

Maybe this imitator can be a welcome addition to the Warriors' roster. If nothing else, the team could use a morale booster after Sunday's thrashing.