Stephen Curry can shoot from anywhere, at any court available. We’ve seen the Golden State Warriors star drill shots from the park, from a golf course, and even a Pop-a-Shot machine! Hell, we’ve seen him drain deep shots in golf. At this point, his legacy as the greatest shooter of all-time cannot be questioned.

His campers during his annual Curry Camp this year can attest to this fact. The Warriors star hosted a camp for young basketball prospects again this year. As usual, Stephen Curry suited up for one game during the camp. The two-time MVP made sure to leave a mark on his campers, draining the game-winning three-ball like he does in the NBA. (via ClutchPoints)

Curry hosted the 2022 edition of his camp along with a few familiar faces for Warriors and NBA fans. Kent Bazemore, a former Dubs teammate of Curry, was there to help out. Also there was former standout point guard Brandon Jennings, who was insane popular during the early 2010s alongside guys like Kyrie Irving and Curry.

Curry Camp ‘22 is back. Next generation of talent in the building but the OG’s gotta get some runs too. Make this week mean something. Let’s go! @24Bazemore @Tuff__Crowd #currybrand Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/QqyXCvD7UQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 5, 2022

Curry’s 2021 – 2022 season was a sight to behold for Warriors fans. He started off the year by finally breaking Ray Allen’s record for most threes made in an entire career. He would then help the Warriors earn the third seed in the playoffs. From there, it was the Steph show all the way, as Curry dominated his way through the postseason.

Because of his heroics, Curry added to his already dominant legacy. He won his fourth ring, and most importantly, finally earned that elusive Finals MVP award. Stephen Curry will go down as not only the greatest Warriors player, but as one of the greatest to ever play the game.