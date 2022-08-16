Los Angeles Lakers legend Derek Fisher played alongside and against some of the best players in the history of the NBA, and so it definitely speaks volumes that he sees Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in the same category as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal.

In an exclusive interview with Inside The Warriors (via Sports Illustrated), Fisher shared how he views Curry as a true winner–someone who impacts success in whatever situation he’s put in. He then compared him to the likes of Kobe, Shaq and TD in a massive praise for the Dubs sharpshooter

“Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful,” Fisher shared. “I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.”

Those are certainly big words from Derek Fisher, but they are not without merit. Stephen Curry has basically changed the way basketball is played with his incredible shooting, and it says a lot to be called the GOAT shooter.

While some like Tracy McGrady doesn’t want to put Curry in the same tier as the other greats like Kobe Bryant, Fisher says things as he experienced it. He did play with Kobe and Shaq and won five championships in the process.

Curry’s ranking among the NBA’s greatest has been a subject of debate ever since he won his fourth title. Regardless of where you put him, though, one thing is clear: he has nothing left to prove and will go down as one of the best to ever play the game of basketball.