Jordan Poole may be part of the reason for Stephen Curry’s ejection against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the Golden State Warriors’ veteran sharpshooter from sharing a moment with his younger teammate after his game-winner.

Curry was thrown out with a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter after he threw his mouthpiece in frustration. Poole made an ill-advised shot earlier, and with the Warriors leading by just two at that point, Curry couldn’t control his emotions.

In the absence of their best player, Poole stepped up to deliver the Warriors the victory, draining a clutch lay-up with one second left to seal the deal, 122-120.

After the showdown and Poole’s heroics, Curry made sure to show love to his teammate. He waited for Poole in the tunnel and hugged him. Sure enough, everything looks good between the two and there are no hard feelings despite what transpired late in the contest.

After being ejected, Steph Curry waited for Jordan Poole in the tunnel to congratulate him on the game-winner for the Warriors 🤝pic.twitter.com/94q2oohJ3m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

As for Jordan Poole, he gave Stephen Curry the ultimate respect as well. Perhaps in a sign of protest over Curry’s ejection, the 23-year-old also threw his mouthpiece before he went on to hug his teammate.

Jordan Poole threw his own mouthpiece after seeing Steph Curry wait for him in the tunnel 😅pic.twitter.com/0oKNe7L5wT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

All is well in Warriors paradise. Maybe things would be a little different had they lost, but they won and the Warriors just want to celebrate it. The emotions from the game has clearly subsided as well, and Dubs fans can be happy that then team took care of business at home.

The Dubs have struggled closing out games this 2022-23, but on Wednesday, they were finally able to break through that issue.