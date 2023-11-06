Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had kind words for James Wiseman before facing him for the 1st time since the Warriors-Pistons trade.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be looking to bounce back from their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors' matchup against the Pistons isn't without its fair share of subplots, one of them this being the first time Curry, Klay Thompson, and company will be facing James Wiseman after the Dubs traded the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft back in February.

The Warriors' star point guard had nothing but kind words for his former teammate, and he couldn't wait to see how hard Wiseman works so that the former Dubs center would give the Pistons coaching staff no choice but to give him minutes.

“He's a great dude, he's a great teammate when he was with us. I look forward to crossing paths with him, talking to him, showing him love. I know he's not playing much but it's the challenge that he's facing in terms of understanding how he can continue to get better and force them to play him. That's the challenge,” Curry told reporters after the Warriors' 115-104 loss to the Cavs, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

At the very least, Stephen Curry believes that James Wiseman has what it takes to figure it out even if he's currently stuck behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Isaiah Stewart in the crowded Pistons frontcourt rotation.

“I know he'll have extreme confidence in himself to figure it out even if it's not on the timeline he wants right now,” Curry added.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson expressed how “great” it would be to see James Wiseman on Monday night even if he's suiting up on the opposition bench, especially when the two spent a lot of time together in their respective recoveries from long-term injuries.

“It'll be great to see James. Me and James spent many many days and weeks together, rehabbing. We're just excited to see him, especially as a friend. I think about him often and I hope he's doing well,” Thompson said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Despite the kind words, the Warriors will be hoping that it's them that gets the win over the Pistons tomorrow night, especially when they went 0-2 against them in the season series last year.