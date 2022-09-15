Stephen Curry launches UNDERRATED Golf to promote diversity, access in youth golf

Stephen Curry spent a lot of time on the links over the summer, but his most prominent outing on the golf course no doubt came in early July at the American Century Championship, a pro-am tournament that took place in South Lake Tahoe. The Golden State Warriors superstar finished tied for 16th, a solid showing that nevertheless likely left him somewhat disappointed after Curry came in ninth at the event last year.

The simmering frustration that befalls all golfers, amateur and pro, apparently didn’t boil over enough for Curry to temporarily take a break from the sport he “loves.” In fact, Curry has instead focused even more of his attention on golf, with the goal of making one of the world’s most exclusive sports accessible to every kid who wants to play.

Curry helped launch UNDERRATED Golf earlier this week, a “purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society.”

“UNDERRATED golf is access, equity and opportunity for all,” Curry said in video released by the PGA Tour. “There’s been a lot of progress in terms of representation and access but there’s so much work that needs to be done. I think we have an opportunity to permeate the golf culture so that more kids get excited about it early. Golf can be a very communal experience. You want to be able to play with your friends, you want to have other kids that don’t think it’s just a pipedream. That’s how you continue to make generational impact.”

Making golf accessible for all 👏@StephenCurry30 founded @UnderratedGolf to provide more representation, equity, access, and opportunity to all students who love the game of golf. pic.twitter.com/eIfBgtYznR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 14, 2022

UNDERRATED Golf will holds a series of regional events to identify student-athletes whose talent and passion for the sport deserves special attention. Once selected for the UNDERRATED Golf tour, the best 24 boys and girls will earn a chance to compete for the Curry Cup in the tour’s season-ending championship tournament.

An avid golfer, Curry forged his friendship with former President Barack Obama on the links. He’s also been known to play with his father, Dell, as well as Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, another NBA star who likes to moonlight as a dedicated amateur golfer. Curry also played

This isn’t Curry’s first time giving back to the other sport he loves, by the way. After a trip to Howard University in 2019, a conversation with a Black student on the school’s club golf squad inspired Curry to commit to funding the team for the next six years, ultimately helping Howard golf regain its status as a Division I competitor. Curry also paired up withPeyton Manning in November 2020 for The Match: Champions for Change, a charity event against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson that raised money for HBCUs.

[UNDERRATED Golf]