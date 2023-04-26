Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is used to playing a lot of minutes per game. Curry averaged just under 35 minutes per contest during the regular season, and is averaging 39.5 minutes per game so far during the NBA playoffs. The Warriors’ superstar guard recently addressed his heavy workload, per The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

“It’s the whole routine and process,” Curry said. “How you get ready for games and how you take care of yourself from a recovery standpoint between games and in the game when you come out, whether it’s a timeout and you’re going back out there (or) your break is coming, being really intentional about maximizing the rest while you’re over there. I know my rotation and when I’m most likely coming out, Quarters 1 through 3, and based on how the game is, being prepared to play the whole fourth. … I felt fine.”

Stephen Curry added that because of how important the playoffs are, there hasn’t been any second-guessing of his immense playing time.

“There has not been any conversations of if I need to come out or I’m playing too much because you understand how important this moment is.”

Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game through the first four contests of the Warriors-Sacramento Kings postseason series. He’s also dishing out 3.8 assists and recording five rebounds per game. It is clear that his playing time isn’t negatively impacting his performance on the court.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are currently all knotted up at two games apiece with the Kings heading into Game 5. The Dubs will look to earn a pivotal victory on Wednesday night in Sacramento.