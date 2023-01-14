In case you missed it, the San Antonio Spurs just set the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday as they hosted Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs fans came through for their team as they played in their former stadium, the iconic Alamodome.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, they pretty much got their behinds whooped courtesy of the Dubs. After the game, Steph Curry spoke out about his team’s performance on the evening as he credited the capacity crowd for fueling their stellar outing:

“It took 64,000 to bring out our best performance of the year,” Curry said.

Technically speaking, the record crowd came up to 68,323. Every single fan witnessed the GOAT shooter up to his usual antics as he suited up in just his second game back following a lengthy injury spell. It was far from his best performance, though, with Curry going for just 15 points in 23 minutes of action. The Warriors could afford to keep Steph’s minutes low in this one as they cruised to victory against a hapless San Antonio side.

No less than eight Warriors players scored in double digits in the blowout win, with Jordan Poole leading the way with 25 points off the bench. Curry and Co. will now be hoping that their huge win against the Spurs will fuel another winning stretch for them. Golden State is currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record, and they will now be looking to climb the standings with Stephen Curry back in the mix.