It now feels like a lifetime away since Stephen Curry was that scrawny kid from Davidson that multiple teams passed up during the 2009 NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves actually passed on Curry twice before the Golden State Warriors finally scooped him up at No. 9 overall.

Given his status at that point in time, you can't really blame the Wolves for refusing to take a risk on an unproven 21-year-old. The draft reports weren't good at all for Steph, who himself agrees that he was indeed overlooked time and time again:

“I was undersized, kind of a scrawny, skinny kid on every team I played, even going through the middle school and high school ranks and starting, like, recruiting, quickly found out that those big-time schools weren't going to knock on my door and offer you scholarship offers,” Curry said, via PBS.

Stephen Curry's confidence in himself never faltered, though. In fact, he used all this as motivation to just keep working:

“I had to really try to find out what my identity was, proving people wrong, in a sense,” he said. “I tried to channel that. I had some — my mom painted a very good perspective for me at those ages of everybody just wants to be seen, have an opportunity to showcase who they really are and what they're really capable of and what they offer to the world.

“But my motivation was to prove myself right.”

Now that we have the benefit of hindsight, we can absolutely call out the Timberwolves for making a horrendous call during the 2009 NBA Draft — not once, but twice. Steph said that his motivation was to prove that he was right in believing in himself. At this point, we can safely say that he's done much more than that.