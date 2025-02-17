Coming out of a mostly blah NBA All-Star Weekend in which the key takeaways were once again a failed format change and a lack of effort, a bigger and far more consequential story worth covering is what Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had to say about his team's NBA Title chances during TNT's pre-game coverage of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday afternoon.

Now it's certainly not a shocker that Draymond Green, one of the league's most outspoken stars over the last decade, would make a proclamation as bold as this one. But what feels more worthy of a reaction is Stephen Curry's decision to co-sign what Draymond had to say after winning the NBA All-Star Game MVP.

The Warriors are 28-27 and have a 1.5 game lead in the standings over the Phoenix Suns for the 10th-seed in the Western Conference. Of course, the Dubs would surely prefer not to have to earn their way into the NBA Playoff field via the Play-In Tournament, but regardless of how or where the Warriors end up in the postseason, there's enough high-end talent and championship equity on their roster that nobody in the Western Conference is going to be too psyched about having to face them.

This is a stark change, however, from where the Warriors were just two weeks ago. It looked as if Golden State's championship window had been not only closed but bolted shut, but then as the NBA Trade Deadline approached, Jimmy Butler came in with the sledgehammer he used to bust his way out of Miami and smashed that thing open again. Now, with a three-headed monster consisting of Butler, Curry and Draymond, this team that is rich with Championship DNA feels legitimately dangerous.