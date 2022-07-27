Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one proud trailblazer as his “Night Night” celebration continues to grow in popularity. After making waves in the WNBA, the savage celebration can now be seen in football (soccer) as well!

On Tuesday during the club friendlies between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Cotton Bowl, Barca forward Ousmane Dembele fired a stunner in the 40th minute to break the 1-1 deadlock. To commemorate the epic goal, though, he pulled out the “Night Night” celebration as if saying the game is over.

Of course Stephen Curry saw it and couldn’t stop himself from feeling overjoyed. He probably couldn’t believe the movement he started will spread like wildfire, and it’s clear with his reaction.

It’s definitely one of the better and wild reactions out there that’s sure to frustrate opponents. The problem is one has to walk the talk to use it. Unfortunately for Barcelona and Dembele, they weren’t able to close out Juventus as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Dembele finished with two goals, but Moise Keane responded with a brace himself to level things up and get Juve to share the spoils.

But hey, we can definitely say that Curry is the biggest winner here. His “Night Night” gesture is becoming a popular celebration among athletes in various sports all around the globe, and it won’t be surprising if we see many more do it.

We just wish other athletes will also take the celebration to the next level like this young hooper.