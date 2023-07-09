Nearly one hundred young golfers surrounded Stephen Curry at Firestone Country Club in his hometown of Akron, Ohio on Saturday, watching him try to re-create one of Tiger Woods' most iconic moments on the PGA Tour.

It took the Golden State Warriors superstar five attempts before finally hitting the green from 167 yards out, not exactly a real-time duplication of Woods' instant-classic “Shot in the Dark” during the final round of the 2000 World Golf Championships. Unlike Woods en route to the tournament crown 23 years ago, Curry was hacking away in broad daylight, too, the green and pin at Firestone's No. 18 in clear, easy view.

Curry's several mulligans certainly didn't temper excitement among the young golfers on hand from his Underrated Golf Tour, though. They were there for much more significant reasons than watching him try to replicate Woods' magic.

It was amazing watching the @underratedgolf kids play their last holes at Firestone! Even crazier to think they’re playing on the same course that @tigerwoods has won 8 times and the iconic shot on 18 in the dark. I had to take a swing myself 😂. Proud of yall!! Keep doing your… pic.twitter.com/qHoe1fJDlY — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 8, 2023

Underrated Golf held a tournament at Firestone over the weekend, giving young golfers from diverse communities the chance to sharpen their skills at one of the most prestigious courses in America. Curry founded Underrated Golf last year with the goal of making the sport more accessible to children of all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Last month's U.S. Open didn't feature a single Black player, a telling and ugly reality Stephen Curry hopes to change going forward through his work with Underrated Golf.

“We're another piece to that puzzle that's trying to solve what you saw at the U.S. Open,” he said, per Nate Ulrich of Akron Beacon Journal. “You realize it's a long scope of work that needs to be done to create that pipeline, and no matter how long it takes I think we're all committed to doing it.”