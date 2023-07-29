The Golden State Warriors have been blessed to have had one of the greatest players to ever play the game in Stephen Curry on their roster for over a decade now. The explosive guard is arguably the greatest shooter ever and he's helped lead the Warriors to four championships in the past nine seasons. He's still playing at an elite level and his presence is the reason why the Warriors championship window remains open. All great players model their game after those that came before them and Steph Curry is no different. In a segment on Youtube with First We Feast, Curry revealed that the three he players he modeled his game after were Steve Nash, Reggie Miller and Alonzo Mourning.

“The model was Steve Nash and Reggie Miller. . .Reggie because he is a master at creating space without the ball, find a way to get separation, go out and get a pass and quick release. I never could emulate his form. . .but the movement off the ball, so I tried to blend those two guys together,” Curry said. “Alonzo Mourning, he had this really methodical free throw routine that me and my brother would really emulate.”

A nine-time NBA All-Star, Stephen Curry is entering his 15th season in the league, all with the Warriors. This past season, Curry averaged 29.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Curry played 34.7 minutes per game this past season, the second-highest mark in his career.