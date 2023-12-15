The Warriors star guard spoke about his conversations with Draymond Green regarding a particular incident.

With Draymond Green's latest on court incident involving the Phoenix Suns and Jusuf Nurkic, the NBA dropped the hammer down and suspended the Golden State Warriors forward indefinitely. Not only that, but Green will have to complete other requirements as well before he is allowed back on the court. This is the second time Green has been suspended this season, the first coming after his choke-hold of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. In a conversation with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Warriors star Stephen Curry revealed what he told Green following the Gobert incident.

Green said he talked about the incident with Gobert in depth with Stephen Curry. "That's the conversation we had," Curry told ESPN. "I was like, 'I worry less about what you did, but more the why and how it happened.' — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 15, 2023

The incident that occurred during the Warriors game against the Wolves initially involved Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels before Draymond Green jumped in and grabbed Gobert in a headlock. Green was suspended for five games following that incident. Curry went on to tell Shelburne that there's really no replacing what Green brings to the team.

“We've been together so long, he's told me about a lot of the stuff that's happened to him personally along the way. There are a lot of stressors,” Curry added… But we all breathe life from him. I don't know anybody who can replace that. He's such a barometer for how we're… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 15, 2023

Green has been a major part of all four of the Warriors championships since 2015 and at one point was arguably the best defensive player in the NBA. But a string of incidents such as these have hindered his ability to help the Warriors. Last season he stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest during the Warriors first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

This season, Green has suited up in 15 games for the Warriors at around 25 minutes per game. He's been averaging 9.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.