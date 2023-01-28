Stephen Curry may be the most explosive and dangerous player in the NBA, but that does not give him license to do anything he wants on the court. The high-scoring Golden State guard was fined $25,000 by the NBA for tossing his mouth piece into the stands during a Wednesday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/YVfBthJAJG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2023

The Warriors recorded a 122-120 victory over the Grizzlies, but Curry was ejected from the game for hurling his mouth piece into the stands late in the game. With the Warriors leading 116-114 with 1:14 remaining, Curry was calling for the ball.

However, instead of passing it to Curry, teammate Jordan Poole launched a long 3-point shot of his own and that clearly did not sit well. Curry demonstrated his frustration with the tossing of the mouth piece and game officials decided Curry would not play the rest of the game.

Steph was just ejected from the game after throwing his mouth piece … pic.twitter.com/b1rl7cEMXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

“He knows he can’t make that mistake,” said head coach Steve Kerr about Curry’s actions. “To win the game after the Steph ejection was great.”

Ironically, Poole scored the winning points on a layup with 1 second remaining.

While Stephen Curry was fined by the league for his actions, he was not suspended. He is expected to be in the lineup for the Warriors when they host the Toronto Raptors Friday night.

It has been a difficult season for the Warriors, as they bring a 24-24 record into their encounter with Toronto. While they have been strong at home, winning 18 of their first 24 games at the Chase Center, they are only 6-18 on the road. The Warriors are in 4th place in the Pacific Division, 3.5 games behind the first-place Sacramento Kings