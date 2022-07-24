Stephen Curry continues to live his best life – and arguably the best life of anyone on the planet. The Golden State Warriors point guard had a blast hosting the ESPYs, adding some spice to some of his roasts during the superstar-studded spectacle.

Curry took several jabs that set both social media and some of his peers ablaze, from clowning LeBron James’s Lakers situation to former teammate Kevin Durant and even Tom Brady’s unretirement. The man was clearly having his fun with a little alcohol mixed in.

A handful of fans were clearly loving the riff session from Steph Curry during the ESPYs, voicing out their delight on Twitter.

Steph Curry is the greatest ESPYS host of all time 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 21, 2022

But not everyone was feeling the jokes. Some on social media felt some of the jokes weren’t landing as efficiently as the Warriors star’s three-point shot usually does.

God… Steph Curry is so corny… — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) July 21, 2022

The Writers when they write corny jokes for Steph Curry but Steph gets all the hate from it. pic.twitter.com/MAXhxgVQDD — ᴊᴏꜱᴇ ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) July 21, 2022

But before even seeing the reviews, Curry was just all about having a good time. In his interview with LA Magazine right after the event, he was asked about how Twitter would take to his act:

At the time of the interview, Curry didn’t have a chance to check out Twitter’s reviews of his performance, but he’s not worried. If anything, his humor on stage had his back. “I know Twitter’s probably all over the place, especially with some of the stuff I was saying,” Curry said. “They probably didn’t expect it from me, but hopefully everybody had a good time.”

If Stephen Curry was as unanimously loved for his hosting skills as he was for his second MVP award, it’d be further proof that God has his favorites. But thankfully, he’s still human in some ways and just having fun dabbling in other things.