Despite the individual heroics of superstar guard Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday evening in what was a tightly contested affair.

Finishing off the night with an earth-shattering stat line of 50 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on an incredible 71.4% shooting from the field and 57.1% shooting from distance, unfortunately, the two-time league MVP’s efforts were not enough to overcome the collective performance from LA’s big-3 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

Combined, the trio accumulated 69 points, 19 rebounds, and 19 assists.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following the tough loss, Stephen Curry discussed his frustrations with the media during his post-game presser. Though acknowledging the fact that he had a high-end performance, the 35-year-old would suggest that, during these next few weeks of the regular season, the club as a whole needs to find a way to pull out more wins.

“I mean, y’all know me. It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that,” Curry said following Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers.

With this latest loss, the reigning champion Warriors fall to 36-34 on the season and are just one game ahead of the seventh and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, in the Western Conference standings.