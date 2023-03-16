Despite the individual heroics of superstar guard Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday evening in what was a tightly contested affair.
Finishing off the night with an earth-shattering stat line of 50 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on an incredible 71.4% shooting from the field and 57.1% shooting from distance, unfortunately, the two-time league MVP’s efforts were not enough to overcome the collective performance from LA’s big-3 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.
Combined, the trio accumulated 69 points, 19 rebounds, and 19 assists.
Following the tough loss, Stephen Curry discussed his frustrations with the media during his post-game presser. Though acknowledging the fact that he had a high-end performance, the 35-year-old would suggest that, during these next few weeks of the regular season, the club as a whole needs to find a way to pull out more wins.
“I mean, y’all know me. It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that,” Curry said following Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers.
With this latest loss, the reigning champion Warriors fall to 36-34 on the season and are just one game ahead of the seventh and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, in the Western Conference standings.