The Golden State Warriors dropped their second consecutive game on Thursday night, falling 120-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The loss marked another setback for Golden State, which continues to battle inconsistency as it fights for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race.

Despite the loss, Stephen Curry put together an impressive performance, finishing with 37 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. The two-time MVP provided key offensive production, keeping the Warriors competitive for much of the game. However, Golden State struggled defensively, allowing LeBron James to dominate with 42 points and 17 rebounds, making him just the second player in NBA history to score 40 or more points at age 40, joining Michael Jordan.

Following the game, Curry addressed reporters, notably pointing out a welt on the side of his head while taking a subtle jab at the officiating.

“I seem to… it’s growing by the second,” Curry said, laughing off the injury.

When asked which play caused it, he pointed to a moment involving Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

“The drive when I think it was Austin – when it looked like I was trying to take a charge and he tried to sidestep. No foul though… Send a picture of my face to the league.”

Warriors look to bounce back after Lakers loss as Jimmy Butler's debut looms

The Warriors’ loss dropped them to 25-26, keeping them in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. The team has struggled to find consistency, especially on the defensive end, and remains outside of the play-in tournament picture as the second half of the season unfolds.

Golden State will look to regain momentum as it continues its seven-game road trip, with its next stop in Chicago for a matchup against the Bulls (22-30) on Saturday night.

The game could also mark the debut of newly acquired forward Jimmy Butler, who joined the team in a multi-team trade from the Miami Heat before the deadline. Butler, a six-time All-Star, brings elite two-way play and playoff experience, qualities the Warriors hope will help boost their postseason chances.

While Butler’s official status remains uncertain, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that he is likely to make his first appearance in a Warriors uniform against Chicago. If he does suit up, the game will serve as an early opportunity for Golden State to integrate him into the lineup as it pushes to climb back into playoff contention.